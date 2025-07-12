OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.8%

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $135.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $156.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.