OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,067,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 116,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,967,000 after purchasing an additional 54,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $1,777,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of IPAC opened at $67.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $68.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

