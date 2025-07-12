OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Read Our Latest Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.