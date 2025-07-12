OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,465,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57,694.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,739,000 after buying an additional 876,960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 897.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,705,000 after buying an additional 100,962 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 283,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,448,000 after buying an additional 97,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,768,000 after buying an additional 71,869 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.50.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL stock opened at $551.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.07, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $513.52 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $574.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.87.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total transaction of $1,443,525.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,495.79. This trade represents a 49.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.86, for a total value of $2,794,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,519.38. This trade represents a 41.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,177,230 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.