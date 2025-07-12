OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $388,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,202.73. This represents a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $992,194.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,519.62. This trade represents a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,679 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of EA opened at $148.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.55. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

