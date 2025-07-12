Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PGY has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

NASDAQ PGY opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 5.93. Pagaya Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, insider Yahav Yulzari sold 241,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,738,794.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,846,564 shares in the company, valued at $75,584,982.60. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tami Rosen sold 14,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $330,537.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,860.80. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,345,470 shares of company stock worth $24,118,452 in the last 90 days. 47.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,070,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pagaya Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after buying an additional 359,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after buying an additional 961,944 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,198,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 886,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 826,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 646,357 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

