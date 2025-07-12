Paradiem LLC Sells 2,317 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Paradiem LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $8,000,000.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,826,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,389,781.06. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $12,233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,571,729.75. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $164.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $167.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.53 and a 200-day moving average of $128.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.