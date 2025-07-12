Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PENG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Penguin Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Penguin Solutions Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PENG opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Penguin Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $324,251 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.82 million. Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penguin Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000.

About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

