Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Penguin Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penguin Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Penguin Solutions in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Get Our Latest Report on PENG

Penguin Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENG opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. Penguin Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Penguin Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $324,251 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penguin Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penguin Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penguin Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.