Penny Stocks To Follow Today – July 10th

Above Food Ingredients, Cognition Therapeutics, and Sequans Communications are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small, thinly traded companies that typically sell for less than five dollars per share and often trade on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Because they have low liquidity, limited publicly available information, and wide bid-ask spreads, penny stocks can be highly volatile and carry substantial risk for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Above Food Ingredients (ABVE)

Above Food Ingredients Inc., a regenerative ingredient company, produces vertically integrated supply chain products in Canada, the United States, Mexico, China, France, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients, and Consumer Packaged Goods.

NASDAQ:ABVE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 364,314,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,314. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. Above Food Ingredients has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

NASDAQ:CGTX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 238,316,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

Sequans Communications (SQNS)

Sequans Communications S.A. engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

NYSE:SQNS traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 41,577,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

