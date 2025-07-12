Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 0.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 72.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 212,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,435. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 228,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $5,832,671.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 149,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,835.22. This represents a 60.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 960,964 shares of company stock worth $24,238,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YOU. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

CLEAR Secure Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of YOU stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.25. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $38.88.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 115.09% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

CLEAR Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

