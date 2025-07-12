Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6,192.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Tidemark LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

