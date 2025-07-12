Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 384.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Hovde Group raised EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.00.

NYSE:EME opened at $554.51 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.49 and a 52 week high of $556.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $487.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.55.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

