Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $5,913,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $6,410,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 80,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $378.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,036.86. This trade represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

