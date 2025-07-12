Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 10,066.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,600,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,906,284,000 after buying an additional 92,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,733,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,296,000 after buying an additional 98,303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,767,000 after buying an additional 1,724,610 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,705,000 after buying an additional 1,245,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $577,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $314.94 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.87 and a 52-week high of $333.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of -150.69 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $284.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.70.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total value of $9,630,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,899,281.72. The trade was a 39.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

