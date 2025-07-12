Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $233,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 447.4% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

