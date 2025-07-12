Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $242,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,197,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,272 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $658,735,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,223 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $223.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the sale, the director owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,675. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,168.62. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,554 shares of company stock worth $79,097,601. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

