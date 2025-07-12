Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MGIC Investment by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,008,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,561,000 after buying an additional 2,928,595 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in MGIC Investment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,578,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,812,000 after buying an additional 235,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,766,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,006,000 after buying an additional 677,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MGIC Investment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,524,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,271,000 after buying an additional 277,746 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $85,908,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 63.49%. The firm had revenue of $306.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

MGIC Investment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $529,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,393.55. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

