Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 865.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Textron by 6,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Textron by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $591,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,105 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $41,451,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,872,000 after acquiring an additional 510,085 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Textron by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,483,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,465,000 after acquiring an additional 333,127 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $85.02 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

