Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $715.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $672.33 and its 200 day moving average is $646.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $720.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

