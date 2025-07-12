Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2,671.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 207,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 199,911 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 950,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,553,000 after purchasing an additional 171,574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,540,000 after purchasing an additional 164,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,809,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,722,000 after purchasing an additional 133,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $4,114,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of FDP stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.38. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

