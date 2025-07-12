Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 758.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 50.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 36.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $66.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.57 and a 1-year high of $84.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Green Brick Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

