Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Potlatch were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Potlatch by 41.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Potlatch by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Potlatch by 168.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potlatch by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Potlatch by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Potlatch stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 1.14. Potlatch Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $48.12.

Potlatch ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $268.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.68 million. Potlatch had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Potlatch’s payout ratio is 295.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Potlatch from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

