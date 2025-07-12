Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Gentex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $86,082.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,824.93. This represents a 38.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

