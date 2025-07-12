Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $57.86 on Friday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

In other news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,378 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,716.10. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $477,872 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

