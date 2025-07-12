Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,291 Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 127.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 132.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.91. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKR. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

