Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after buying an additional 103,380 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cabot by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 942,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after buying an additional 53,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cabot by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,181,000 after buying an additional 55,905 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 805,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,970,000 after buying an additional 44,132 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cabot by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,544,000 after buying an additional 87,881 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBT opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.49. Cabot Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Cabot had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 23.29%.

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

