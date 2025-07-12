Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 631,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,675,000 after purchasing an additional 86,215 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in PACCAR by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 794,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,404,000 after purchasing an additional 104,281 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,042,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,468,000 after purchasing an additional 179,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $118.81.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

