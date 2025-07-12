Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 172 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 74.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after buying an additional 81,455 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $200.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.69. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $684.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IBP. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.45.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

