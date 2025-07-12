Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.2%

AMP opened at $536.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.56.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $526.43.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

