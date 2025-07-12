Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 3,007 Shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Timken by 282.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $14,460,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Timken by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Timken Company has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $90.49.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

