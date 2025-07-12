Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 396 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,068,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,745,000 after buying an additional 28,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,109,000 after buying an additional 65,724 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,320,000 after buying an additional 445,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 970,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,867,000 after buying an additional 144,820 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $757,676.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,242.66. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $477,802.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 135,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,306.62. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,688 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.1%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Z stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.44, a PEG ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95.

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

