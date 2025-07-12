Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $471.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $453.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.07. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.31 and a 12 month high of $571.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho set a $490.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

