Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $361,000 Position in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vontier by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Vontier by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $266,880.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 88,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,932.32. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vontier Price Performance

Vontier stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. Vontier Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $723.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Vontier's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

