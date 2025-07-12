Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $375,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 3.9%

Allison Transmission stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.39 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.13.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

