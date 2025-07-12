Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 133.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.17 and a 200-day moving average of $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.54 and a 1-year high of $124.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BECN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.35 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $124.35 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.78.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

