Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 8,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 58,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, provides advanced imaging tools that address unmet medical needs. The company offers Perimeter S-Series optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system that delivers resolution margin visualization of excised tissue specimens in the operating room.
