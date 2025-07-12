Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $179.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $104.84 and a one year high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $1,712,994,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,210,000 after buying an additional 4,464,590 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,303,000 after buying an additional 4,298,530 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

