PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,631,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in PPL by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in PPL by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 398,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PPL by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PPL by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 115,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Barclays upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $34.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PPL Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.74%.

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,065.30. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

