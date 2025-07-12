Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 10,377 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 462,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $16,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,034,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,341,000 after buying an additional 844,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $13,136,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,307,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after acquiring an additional 337,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of NMI by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $852,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 409,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,371.52. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $2,088,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 329,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,038,651.10. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,337. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Price Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.04 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.93% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

