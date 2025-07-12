Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $15,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 808.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in FirstCash by 167.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 986.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $510,627.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,737.33. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.4%

FCFS opened at $132.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.24 and a 12 month high of $138.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.72 and a 200 day moving average of $120.86.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $836.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.11 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

