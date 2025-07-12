Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 14,298 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $15,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.3% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 57.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 627,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,164.95. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.9%

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $720.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

