Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,698 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $16,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHO. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,164,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,779,000 after buying an additional 65,771 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,063,000 after buying an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 687,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,402,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in M/I Homes by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in M/I Homes by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 274,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after buying an additional 81,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $121.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $176.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average is $116.36.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $976.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.11%. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

