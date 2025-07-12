Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 574 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $15,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Amundi grew its position in Voya Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 237,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 38,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 1,305.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 155,038 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Voya Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493.90. This represents a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average is $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.96%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

