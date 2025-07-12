Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,981 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 627,695 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $15,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 36.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.83.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.64.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

