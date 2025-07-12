Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.08 Million Holdings in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $16,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ESAB alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESAB by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ESAB by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESAB by 1,128.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in ESAB by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Down 0.6%

ESAB opened at $127.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.27 and a 200 day moving average of $121.46. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. ESAB Corporation has a 12 month low of $88.54 and a 12 month high of $135.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ESAB Increases Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $678.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.66 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 16.98%. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $185,839.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,807.35. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $189,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price objective on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

Get Our Latest Report on ESAB

ESAB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.