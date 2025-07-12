Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.96 Million Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $16,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $5,985,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $1,672,889.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 94,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,246.50. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 130,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,502.12. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,724 shares of company stock worth $2,724,435. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.23.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Cinemark from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

