Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 150,929 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,929 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $15,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Renasant alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Renasant by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 376.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,640,000 after purchasing an additional 478,266 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 58,526 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $39.63.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.38 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial raised Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on Renasant from $34.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Renasant

Renasant Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.