Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $15,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 153,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $195,712.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,084 shares in the company, valued at $315,096.32. The trade was a 38.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.