ProKidney’s (PROK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00.

PROK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ProKidney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered ProKidney from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProKidney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

ProKidney Trading Down 12.4%

Shares of ProKidney stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. ProKidney has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ProKidney will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ProKidney news, insider Darin J. Weber sold 103,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $312,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 387,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $275,049.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 73,842,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,428,333.33. The trade was a 0.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 755,498 shares of company stock valued at $545,766. 41.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ProKidney by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProKidney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProKidney by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ProKidney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ProKidney by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

